Columbiana ciderhouse does their take on ‘Step Brothers’ mixer drink, celebrating lifted restrictions

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’ve seen the movie “Step Brothers,” you’ve heard of the Catalina Wine Mixer, and on Saturday, Sundog Cellars Ciderhouse & Winery had what they call the Catalina DeWine Mixer.

Owner Nicole Ice of Sundog says the event and the new drink were to celebrate restrictions being lifted.

She says she’s noticed business has picked up since then, after COVID-19 made life harder for many businesses.

“It was a little bit hard, but we made it through. We made it through so much that we were able to move to a new location, and so we have more space for people because we didn’t know how long the restrictions were going to last, but now we have so much more room for activities,” Ice said.

Sundog Ciderhouse opened its new location at Firestone Farms last month.