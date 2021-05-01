Columbiana cider house hosts mini derby to enjoy alongside Kentucky Derby

Sundog Cider Room hosted the first annual Firestone Derby in Columbiana

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Kentucky Derby might have happened earlier Saturday evening, but it was not the only race that ran.

It was part of the restaurant’s grand opening in Firestone Farms Plaza.

Leading up to the real Kentucky Derby, people gathered in their horse race attire to bet on their favorite racer.

They also had fun activities to make the evening a good time.

“We have some build-your-own derby hats, and then we’re going to have a contest as far as who won the best hat contest,” said

Sundog Cider House is open Thursday through Saturday.

They hope to expand their hours and hold more fun events in the future.