Columbiana celebrates Oktoberfest through music and food

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – An event to celebrate Oktoberfest was held on Main Street in Columbiana on Saturday.

The event included games, music and food vendors. It was requested by the Alive at Five Columbiana Committee in collaboration with the Way Station.

This family-friendly event will raise money for the Way Station, which is a community resource for families and individuals in need.

Bar owner Greg Snyder said this event is very exciting for him and he is glad to see people coming from out of town.

“It’s awesome. It brings the community together, people from outside the community,” Snyder said.