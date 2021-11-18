Columbiana car dealership collecting new toys for kids during holidays

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana Ford is giving back this holiday season. They’re currently collecting new toys for Toys for Tots.

The dealership is hoping to make this a special Christmas for local kids.

They’ve participated in Toys for Tots at their other locations for the past several years.

Next Friday, families are encouraged to come out to Columbiana Ford to take pictures with Santa and his reindeer.

They’re asking that anyone who comes to donate a new, unopened toy.

“We’re trying to fill as many boxes as we possibly can,” said John Blankenship. “We have a goal of 14 boxes that we’d like to fill for the kids so that way we can provide as many kids as we can with toys.”

Anyone can go to Columbiana Ford during normal business hours to drop off toys now through next Friday.

They are also partnering up with other local businesses and Joshua Dixon Elementary School in Columbiana to provide three local families with toys and a Christmas dinner.