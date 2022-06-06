COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Come 10 p.m. on the Fourth of July, Firestone Park in Columbiana will be filled with people getting ready to watch the fireworks display. It will be the only fireworks display in town because the chamber of commerce has now canceled its display that had been scheduled for Shaker Woods.

The reason behind that cancellation, according to the chamber’s executive director, is to heal the divide that had been created in town.

“Enter social media and a lot of divide has happened here in Columbiana because of the two events. The chamber made a decision not to be a part of that divide anymore,” said Erich Offenburg, Ex-Director of the Columbiana Chamber.

Firestone Park has hosted Fourth of July Fireworks for at least 75 years. Last year, as Firestone was being renovated, the fireworks moved to Shaker Woods where Phantom Fireworks put on a mega display.

“The size of that display would have not have been able to have been done in the park. And so we decided to move it back out to Shaker Woods,” continued Offenburg.

After the return to Shaker Woods was announced in March, Columbiana’s Tim Spiker formed a committee called Fireworks at Firestone.

“There was clearly a group of people that were behind what we were trying to do,” said Spiker.

David Guy joined Spiker’s Committee.

“Ever since I was a little kid my only memory of the Fourth of July is coming to Firestone Park. Celebrating with family and friends,” Guy said.

They hoped to raise $8,000 for a small event. Instead, they raised 20,000. It was never their intention to have the Shaker Woods Fireworks canceled. They assumed there would be two events.

“It’s clear what the community stood behind. I’m not sure if that made an impact in their decision. But we’re just excite to move forward with what he have going on,” said Spiker.

The Fireworks at Firestone committee has a full day planned for the Fourth of July. It’ll start at 8 a.m. There will be all kinds of different contests taking place. Chris Higbee, the country singer, will be performing.

Then the fireworks begin at 10 p.m.