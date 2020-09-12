Columbiana bar among establishments cited for violating health orders

Factory 42 in Columbiana received an administrative citation for limitation on hours for sales and on-premises consumption

(WYTV) – A Columbiana bar is among four establishments in the state cited for violating state health orders.

Factory 42 in Columbiana received an administrative citation for limitation on hours for sales and on-premises consumption. Agents entered the establishment at 10:30 p.m. and were able to purchase alcoholic beverages.

Karma Café in Akron also received an administrative citation for limitation on hours of on-premises consumption and hindering or obstructing an inspection.

Two Geneva On-the-Lake restaurants, Pavilion Restaurant and High Tide Tavern also received citations.

These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.

“When egregious violations are observed, enforcement action is taken,” said OIU Enforcement Commander Eric Wolf. “We all need to continue to work together by following the precautions put in place to make these establishments safe and compliant with the directives.”

The Ohio Investigative Unit is made up of fully-sworn, plainclothes peace officers responsible for enforcing Ohio’s alcohol, tobacco, and food stamp fraud laws. Agents conduct compliance checks to ensure the liquor permit premises are compliant with the Ohio Liquor Control Act. Agents also act on complaints of illegal activity on liquor permit premises. In addition to providing the safety checks associated with the COVID-19 directives, OIU agents continue to perform their normal compliance checks to ensure the liquor permit premises are complying with the Ohio Liquor Control Act.