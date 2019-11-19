Columbiana American Legion post raises money for wreaths on veterans’ graves

The goal was to buy 1,000 wreaths for veterans buried in Columbiana Cemetery and they raised more than enough

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – American Legion Post 290 in Columbiana hosted a fundraiser to honor veterans.

The post held a soup and salad dinner to raise money for Wreaths Across America. The organization helps raise money to put wreaths on veterans’ graves across the country.

The goal was to raise enough money to buy 1,000 wreaths for veterans buried in Columbiana Cemetery.

“That’s why we’re here, to do this for veterans,” said Ken Allcorn, commander of American Legion Post 290. “That is our goal and that is one of the multiple projects that we do, and the more we do it for veterans, the better.”

This was the first year Post 290 hosted the fundraiser. Turnout was more than expected and they raised more than enough to meet their goal.

The post will place the wreaths in a public ceremony on December 14.