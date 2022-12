SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – Slippery Rock University has picked the provost at Denver’s Regis University to become the school’s next president.

Karen Riley helped Regis grow, offer relevant programs and stackable credentials. Now, she’ll come to Slippery Rock and take over as university president on July 1.

Riley will succeed William Behre who is retiring after the school year finishes in June.