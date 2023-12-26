BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A sea of purple packed into Regal Cinema South Tuesday night to support Youngstown Native Lindsay Renea Benton.

Benton’s a talented dancer who recently starred in a scene in the remake of the film “The Color Purple.” Family, friends and fans met with her before watching the film, then Benton and her family rolled up to the cinema in style for her meet-and-greet event, and the excitement was electric.

“Past the moon and beyond. We have been looking forward to this night,” said Deborah Benton, Lindsay Benton’s mother.

Lindsay Benton grew up in Youngstown, owning a dance studio in the Valley a few years ago before moving to Atlanta.

“These people have seen me all the way from elementary school to college, so to have their support definitely means a whole lot,” Benton said.

The remake of the 1985 film “The Color Purple” follows a woman’s journey to self-empowerment and overcoming hardship. Benton appears front and center in the African homeland scene.

“This reimagined telling of the story is definitely a lot more inspiring,” Benton said.

“She is able to manifest this to so many other girls, particularly from the Valley to be able to stay focused, stay true to your dreams because they can come true,” Deborah Benton said.

Lindsay Benton’s friends and fans know her for her humble, vibrant personality.

“You gotta have patience. You gotta achieve. You gotta be out there and you gotta be seen. She’s always being seen,” said Carol Staten, with Alpha Kalpa Sorority.

With tickets to the event sold out and over 300 people showing up, it’s no secret Benton is an inspiring role model in the community.

“Keep going. Stay disciplined. Stay inspired and keep going,” she said.

“They could have watched the movie any night of the week, but they came tonight, wearing purple because they want to support and celebrate their hometown girl,” Deborah Benton said.

The movie set a box office record with the second-largest Christmas Day opening of all time.