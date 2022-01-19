College students come together to make good use of the snow

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The snow started to melt during the warmer temperatures in the Valley, but that didn’t stop a group of college students from building a giant snowman.

YSU students made good use of the snow. More than a dozen of them went out on Wednesday — most complete strangers — to build a 15-foot snowman right in the center of campus.

It started with one student and a shovel.

“I’m building a snowman for my YouTube channel. It’s not much right now. But first, they laugh then they join,” said sophomore Spencer Tatta.

Tatta is a marketing major but his true passion is making videos.

“I’m really going after what I want to do. A lot of people made fun of me for doing YouTube and everything but hopefully, I can prove everybody wrong,” said Tatta.

Soon, he had help from friends.



“Every once in a while we’ll get into some shenanigans but never anything like this,” said freshman Adoni Douropoulos.

“I just finished all of my classes for the day so I was like I’m going to help him out building a giant snowman,” said part-time high school student Parker Schuler.

Eventually, strangers walking by decided to help.

“I was walking back from DeBartolo after doing some work studying, doing my thing, and I saw the snowman,” said junior Mary Nyers.

By nightfall, more students with shovels were pitching in to help.

“Never met them before in my life. I feel a real sense of actually belonging to the campus for the first time in a long time,” said Nyers.

These students proved it’s not always about how perfect Frosty is, but how you bring him to life.