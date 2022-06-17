(WKBN) — Mahoning County 4-H is partnering with the OSU extension to supply food and toiletries to Youngstown City Schools.

Starting Friday, the Clover Collection Food Drive is collecting non-perishable food items and toiletries to stock the YCSD food pantries.

The school-based pantries serve local kids with the goal of helping them feed themselves with easy prep meals.

Organizers say now it is more important than ever to support the kids in our community.

“We’ve all got to take care of our neighbors and this is one great way that we as a community can do this to help take care of our kiddos. You know, we want them to stay healthy. We know that education is important. We know that for them to have a good education, they’ve got to have a full belly,” said organizer Robin Adams.

They will be collecting items until July 28. You can drop off donations at the OSU Extension Mahoning County office located in Canfield.

Here’s a complete list of high-priority items:

Single Serve

Macaroni & cheese cups

Hamburger Helper

Ravioli

Cereal

Canned goods including soups and pastas

Peanut butter & jelly

Fruit cups with 100% fruit juice

Apple sauce

Crackers

Instant oatmeal

High Priority Toiletries:

Toothpaste

Toothbrush

Bar soap/body wash

Shampoo

Conditioner

Deodorant

Feminine hygiene products

8oz hand soaps