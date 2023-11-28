(WKBN)- As we saw in the forecast, it will be a cold and snowy day for many in the Valley on Tuesday.

Expect slow driving times on Tuesday morning. Allow for extra time on the roadways.

The southern part of the viewing area, most of Mahoning County and Columbiana County may not see the snow impacting their commute. However, those north of I-80 will want to allow extra time heading to their destination.

Expect slick roads, some icy spots, and wind. At times there could be dropped visibility as well.

We will continue following conditions all morning long.