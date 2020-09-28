‘Coffee with a Cop’ event planned to thank area’s law enforcement officers

The public is invited to come out and celebrate with the officers

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A group of women is honoring Trumbull County’s law enforcement officers on National Coffee with a Cop Day.

Mary Theis and Gail Drushel came up with the idea a few weeks ago. They wanted to thank the county’s officers for their work keeping the community safe.

They’ve teamed up with six restaurants and the Trumbull County GOP Headquarters to host an event on Oct. 7 from 9-11 a.m.

On Monday, they were joined by other women to iron out the plans for next week.

“This year, I thought it was very, very important that we do something to show our appreciation because, without the law enforcement, there would be havoc everywhere,” Theis said.

They’re inviting the public to come out and celebrate with the officers.

Sites include the Sunrise Inn and Mocha House in Warren, The Daily Grind and Cafe Olgun in Girard, Top Notch Cafe in Cortland and C’s Waffles Family Restaurant on South Avenue in Boardman, along with the GOP Headquarters in Howland.

The women say they’re already planning ahead for next year, too.