BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Thursday is National Coffee Day, and the perfect day for the kick off of the Mahoning Valley Coffee Trail.

It’s a new fundraiser for the Mahoning Valley Rescue Mission.

For a $15 donation, you get a trail guide. You can make a larger donation if you like it.

This trail guide gets you free coffee to 17 different local shops.

That donation gets you a trail guide which is your pass to free coffee. The guide will be valid for six weeks, so plenty of time to visit all of the locations. There are only 500 available.

If you visit all of the participating coffee shops you’ll be entered in for the grand prize, which includes a $500 gift card to Branch Street.

The fundraiser starts at 9 a.m.