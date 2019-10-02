Coffee event gives Liberty officers chance for casual conversation with neighbors

Liberty Police Chief Toby Meloro said Coffee With a Cop allows officers to see people when there isn't a conflict happening

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Police officers in Liberty Township joined community members for a cup of joe and some breakfast Wednesday morning as part of National Coffee With a Cop Day.

The event aims to bring officers and the community together for conversation in a casual setting.

Police Chief Toby Meloro said events like this are beneficial, giving the public a chance to get to know the officers protecting their township.

“Too often, we see people in heated moments at their homes or wherever, where people are upset. This allows us to see them in an everyday kind of casual environment, and address any issues they may have and work with them to address the issues.”

Liberty PD has hosted several Coffee With a Cop events. Wednesday’s took place at Kravitz Deli on Belmont Avenue.