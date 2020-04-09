Co-founder of local dog rescue still recovering from brain injuries after hit-and-run

The last time Chuck Persinger's family was able to see him was the day of the accident

(WYTV) – A hit and run accident last week hospitalized the co-founder of Every Dog Matters Rescue Group.

Volunteers from the group are now asking for donations to help pay for Chuck Persinger’s medical expenses.

“Greatest man in the world. He could pack a five bedroom house into a 10 foot U-Haul like it was nothing. He would go above and beyond for anybody,” said Steve Marsh, Persinger’s son.

Persinger was involved in a three car accident last Thursday on Midlothian Boulevard. A car traveling east bound on Midlothian rear-ended Persinger’s Jeep, causing him to crash into a bus head on.

The accident left him with brain injuries.

“He does have some damage to the right side of his brain, couple brain bleeds. No movement on the left side of his body whatsoever. Very weak on the right side,” Marsh said.

With hospitals not allowing visitors due to COVID-19, the last time Persinger’s family was able to see him was the day of the accident.

“I know they took him off the ventilator today and did a tracheostomy on him and that went good. That’s the latest I’ve heard,” Marsh said.

Every Dog Matters Rescue wants to help cover some of Persinger’s medical expenses.

“He is pretty much the heart and soul of our rescue. He is the main caretaker for the dogs and we are completely lost without him right now,” said rescue worker Amanda Hamilton.

Despite Persinger still being in the hospital, Every Dog Matters Rescue is making sure they continue their mission to rescue and re-home unwanted dogs.