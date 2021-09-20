CNN medical correspondent, science legend, chef and Netflix brass part of YSU lecture series

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University announced speakers for the 2021-2022 Youngstown State University Lecture Series.

The guests include CNN medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta, Bill Nye the Science Guy, Netflix marketing officer Bozoma Saint John, and American chef Michael Symon.

All lectures are in Stambaugh Auditorium on Fifth Avenue in Youngstown and are free and open to the public. Tickets, however, are required and are available on a first-come, first-served basis, limited to four per person. Get tickets at the Stambaugh Auditorium Box Office or online at www.stambaughauditorium.com. For more information, call 330-941-2136 or email jmleviseur@ysu.edu.

Dates and a brief description of each guest appear below:

Thursday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m. The Skeggs Lecture Series presents Michael Symon, an American chef, restaurateur, television personality and author. Tickets are available now. Symon is the author of five cookbooks, including the New York Times bestseller Fix it with Food. A native of Cleveland, he is the chef and owner of a number of restaurants in the Greater Cleveland area, as well as Detroit and Atlantic City, and is credited with helping save the restaurant scene in downtown Cleveland. Symon is a regular on many Food Network shows and has also made numerous contributions to periodicals.

Wednesday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m., Thomas Colloquium on Free Enterprise presents Bozoma Saint John, chief marketing officer at Netflix. Tickets are available beginning Wednesday, Sept. 22. Saint John has earned a formidable reputation as a trailblazing marketing and advertising executive and most recently served as CMO of Endeavor, a global leader in entertainment, sports and fashion. She previously was chief brand officer for Uber, head of Global Consumer Marketing for Apple Music and iTunes, head of the Music and Entertainment Marketing Group at Pepsi-Cola North America and vice president of Marketing for Ashley Stewart, a women’s fashion brand.

Wednesday, March 23, 7 p.m., Centofanti Symposium and Skeggs Lecture Series present Sanjay Gupta, chief medical correspondent for CNN. Tickets are available beginning Tuesday, Feb. 8 8. Gupta, a practicing neurosurgeon, plays an integral role in reporting on health and medical news for all of CNN’s shows. His medical training and public health policy experience distinguishes his reporting from war zones and natural disasters, as well as on a range of medical and scientific topics, including the Ebola outbreak, brain injury, disaster recovery, health care reform, fitness, military medicine and HIV/AIDS.

Thursday, April 28, 2022, 7 p.m. Skeggs Lecture Series presents Bill Nye, science educator, engineer, comedian, television presenter, author and inventor. Tickets are available beginning Monday, March 14, 2022. Nye was originally scheduled to speak in March 2020, but COVID-19 swept the world and the appearance was cancelled. He returns two years later to continue in his mission to help foster a scientifically literate society and help people understand and appreciate the science that makes the world work. Nye is the author of several books and the subject of the critically acclaimed documentary, “Bill Nye: Science Guy,” and he currently stars in the Netflix series, “Bill Nye Saves the Planet.”