CNN correspondent featured in lecture series at YSU

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – CNN medical correspondent and practicing neurosurgeon Sanjay Gupta will present as a part of the Centofanti Symposium and Skeggs Lecture Series at Stambaugh Auditorium in Youngstown.

According to the press release, the lecture will take place March 23, 2022.

The press release reports that Gupta plays an integral role in CNN’s reporting on health and medical news domestically and internationally.

His medical experience sets apart his reporting from war zones and natural disasters. He has experience in a range of medical and scientific topics, including Ebola, brain injury, disaster recovery, military medicine and HIV/AIDS.

Gupta is the host of Vital Signs for CNN International and Accent Health for Turner Private Networks.

Gupta’s reporting and documentary work have won numerous awards.

Free tickets are available Tuesday, Feb. 8.