(WKBN) — Downed power lines are causing some closures along I-80 and Route 11 in Trumbull County, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Ramps are closed from Interstate 80 East and Westbound to State Route 11 North., as well as State Route 11 north and southbound at Tibbets Wick Road.

ODOT is asking motorists to avoid the area.