Closing arguments expected Tuesday for fatal Canfield crash trial

(WKBN) – Closing arguments are expected Tuesday morning in the trail of a Canfield man accused of crashing his car and leaving his fatally injured passenger while he walked home.

Michael Malvasi is facing aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI in the crash back in November 2017 that claimed the life of Ryan Lanzo.

Monday morning, prosecutors called an accident reconstruction expert and the lead investigator in the case.

Prosecutors contend the victim’s injuries as well as marks left inside Malvasi’s wrecked SUV are consistent with Lanzo sitting in the passenger seat at the time of the crash.

Malvasi has repeatedly claimed Lanzo was the driver.