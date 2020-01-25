Closed door meeting in Hubbard Twp. sparks some concerns

Trustees and their attorney talked behind closed doors for just about an hour and a half

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) — A closed door meeting in Hubbard Township Friday night sparks some concerns for the union representing police officers.

It is still unknown of what was discussed during a special meeting in executive session, but we do know it was dealing with police department personnel and their collective bargaining agreement.

Trustees and their attorney talked behind closed doors for just about an hour and a half.

For several months now, township trustees were considering other options for police protection.

Trustees cited a lack of funding and then voted to reject a fact finders report that the union unanimously voted to accept.

FOP President Christopher Gifford says he’s worried the discussion that happened behind closed doors Friday could include layoffs of part time officers. Currently, the township employs four part time police officers.

“It is concerning that they’re potentially gonna lay these guys off. These guys make anywhere from $10-12 an hour and they lay them. We’re gonna fill shifts with full time officers and they’re gonna get paid overtime,” said Christopher Gifford, FOP Lodge 85.

“At the present time I can’t give you any contents of the meeting because our attorney is going to be contacting the FOP representative,” said Hubbard Twp. Trustee Tom Jacobs.

Jacobs says after they get a reply from the union, they’ll have further comment on what was discussed.

Meanwhile, the FOP’s contract expired at the end of 2019 and since the trustees rejected the fact finders report, it now goes to conciliation.

The trustees await findings of a police department audit that could take several months.