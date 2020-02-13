Clinic in Hermitage offers discounted spay and neuter services for cats

Tails of Hope is offering close to a 50% discount on services, which include spay or neuter and a rabies vaccine

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – World Spay and Neuter Day kicks off on Tuesday, but a local organization is observing the campaign this weekend.

Tails of Hope in Hermitage is offering discounted prices for cat spays and neuters.

The annual campaign aims to help save animals’ lives by spaying and neutering pets and feral cats.

Tails of Hope is offering close to a 50% discount on services, which include spay or neuter and a rabies vaccine.

“For the general cat community here in this area, there is an overpopulation of cats — not only in our community but many other places and this is something we can do. Do our part in order to help reduce that overpopulation,” said Diane O’Brien Webster from Tails of Hope.

All spots for the event have been filled, but Tails of Hope has started a wait list. To get onto that wait list, call Tails of Hope at 724-346-4673.

For more information, visit their website here.