CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN)- Three players were selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft late Thursday night.

With the 39th pick, the Cavs selected Khalifa Diop, a 7’0″ center out of Gran Canaria (Spain) in the Euro League.

Later on, the Cavs took Isaiah Mobley with the 49th pick. Mobley is a 6’10” forward out of USC. He is the brother of Evan Mobley, who was selected by the Cavs in the first round last year.

And lastly with the 56th pick, Cleveland took Luke Travers, a 6’8″ shooting guard from Australia.

The Cavs took Kansas standout and national champion Ochai Agbaji with the 14th overall pick in the first round.