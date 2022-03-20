CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center on Saturday is responding to Deshaun Watson joining the Cleveland Browns.

The statement says, in part:

“We understand the story surrounding Deshaun Watson joining the Cleveland Browns team is triggering for far too many of our friends and neighbors. For those who need additional support, please know Cleveland Rape Crisis Center [CRCC] is available to you 24/7/365. To the community we say, we see you. We hear your outrage. We feel it too. Every click. Every post and every tweet. Every donation sends a clear message.”

Watson faces 22 lawsuits, accusing him of sexual misconduct or assault against women.

“We’ve had nearly 100 donations within the last 24 hours,” said CRRC’s Donisha Greene. “Which says to us, sends the message, it makes it clear folks want to be involved and they want to do something about this and this is a way for them to dedicate resources to this prevalent issue.”

The center says every 68 seconds someone in the country is sexually assaulted. CRCC says you can join the fight against sexual violence in the following ways:

• Participate in our upcoming ambassador training to gain skills in preventing sexual

violence

• Invite Cleveland Rape Crisis Center’s prevention programming to your school, work

or place of worship

• Invest in the work and mission of Cleveland Rape Crisis Center by donating now.

Click here to learn more about their services or request an appointment.