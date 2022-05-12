CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have officially announced that they will open the 2022 regular season on the road against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, September 11 at 1 p.m.

Cleveland’s home opener will be in week two against the New York Jets on Sunday, September 18 at 1 p.m.

The NFL will release the full 2022 regular season schedule tonight at 8 p.m. The Browns are slated to play eight home games and nine road games this season.

While the dates and times have yet to be released, the home and road opponents have.

This season, the Browns will host the Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers as well as their three division rivals: the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals.

Cleveland will travel to play the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins as well as their three division rivals: the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals.

Single-game tickets for the 2022 Browns home games will be available following the official NFL schedule release on Thursday, May 12 at 8 p.m.