BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns are hoping fans can help them design a new dog logo.

The team is inviting fans to submit their design via clevelandbrowns.com/doglogo, and share their artwork on their own social media channels.

On Thursday, fans can begin casting their vote at the same website from the logos entered in the contest. According to the team, the artist who receives the highest number of votes will be placed with a mix of three additional local designs for the final round of voting. That voting will open May 10 and close in early June.

“We are fired up to see what ideas our fans come up with and the thought of their logo potentially being selected is a key element in our commitment to creating an amazing experience for our fanbase,” said Executive Vice President, Partner of Haslam Sports Group JW Johnson in a press release Monday. “We are always looking for feedback from our fans to improve their experience so allowing them to serve as a centerpiece of this contest offers an opportunity to engage with each other in real-time and showcase their love for the team and beyond.”

Last month, the team held a bracket-style vote to decide which dog breed best fits the Browns, and the winner was the Mastiff.