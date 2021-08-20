Cleveland-based rock band cancels remaining shows for 2021

(WKBN) – The Cleveland-based rock band Nine Inch Nails has canceled all its remaining shows for 2021, according to a social media post Thursday.

The band was founded by New Castle native Trent Reznor in 1988 and was slated to play September 21 and 23 in Cleveland.

“When originally planned, these shows were intended to be a cathartic and celebratory return to live music. However, with each passing day it’s becoming more apparent we’re not at that place yet. We are sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment and look forward to seeing you again when the time is right,” the band said in a post.

Ticket buyers for the September 21 and 23 shows in Cleveland, please refer to your point of purchase for ticket refund information. pic.twitter.com/XYboGA7FBw — nine inch nails (@nineinchnails) August 19, 2021

They told all ticket holders to get refund information where they purchased the tickets.