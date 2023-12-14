CLEVELAND (WJW/WKBN) – Frontier Airlines announced it is adding new nonstop flights out of Cleveland and Pittsburgh on Thursday.

The Pittsburgh International Airport is adding nonstop flights to Atlanta (ATL), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Philadelphia (PHL) and Raleigh Durham (RDU) in May. More information about these flights and other flights is on Frontier’s website. Check the service schedule here.

Frontier also added a nonstop flight from Cleveland to Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ). They say the new route is pending government approval.

Currently, travel on Frontier can be booked through August 12, 2024.

“Cleveland has not had nonstop service to Montego Bay since 2017,” said Director of Port Control Bryant L. Francis, C.M. “We are thrilled that Frontier has chosen to add this service to its growing roster of nonstop routes at Hopkins, restoring a popular link connecting Northeast Ohio to the rich history and culture of Jamaica.”

The new service is set to launch in March of 2024, with fares starting at $159.

Frontier says it will be its 18th destination from Cleveland.

Frontier is also preparing to open a crew base at CLE. The airline is recruiting for Cleveland-based flight attendants.

The airline is holding an information and recruiting event on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at 8 a.m. at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, located at 7230 Engle Road, Middleburg Heights, Ohio 44130.

Those interested in becoming flight attendants are encouraged to attend the event (business attire is recommended).

Candidates must present a resume and valid passport during the event. Candidates are asked to complete an online application prior to the event.