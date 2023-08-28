WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County clerk who claimed Commissioner Niki Frenchko disparaged her ethnicity and targeted her for her age was dismissed in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Ronald Rice dismissed the case Friday brought by clerk Christine Glenn against the Trumbull County Board of Commissioners. A similar case was dismissed earlier this year in federal court.

Rice wrote there is “nothing to try” since another court had already ruled in the case, and Glenn’s allegations could have been part of the previous litigation.

“Where a claim could have been litigated in the previous suit, claim preclusion also bars subsequent actions on that matter,” Rice wrote, citing case precedent.

Rice also ordered Glenn to pay court costs.

Glenn alleged that Frenchko said multiple times that she wanted to get rid of her because of her age and made offensive statements about people of Italian descent, according to the complaint, and that Glenn was the “victim of a hostile work environment.”

The Trumbull County Board of Commissioners denied the allegations in the lawsuit.