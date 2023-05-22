YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) —- A man who reports said attacked a store employee Friday because he would not give him free cigars was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of felonious assault.

Orlando Popa, 33, is expected to be arraigned later Monday in municipal court.

Reports said Popa was arrested after police were called about 8:50 p.m. to a 1396 E. Midlothian Blvd. store for a report of a stabbing.

The clerk told police he usually gives Popa free coffee and chips, but Popa got upset and attacked him with a knife after the clerk would not give him free cigars, reports said.

The clerk reached for the knife and was cut on the finger and forearm, reports said. Another employee jumped on Popa and the three struggled before Popa managed to run away.

Popa was later found at a home in the 1300 block of Detroit Avenue and taken into custody.

The employees took the knife Popa used and put it behind the counter for police, reports said.

Reports did not say if the clerk who was cut received medical attention.