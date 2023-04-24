HARTFORD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Clean-up efforts are underway after Sunday’s devastating fire at Hartford Greenhouses.

One of the owners, Phil Wilhelm, tells First News they were working to get electric, gas and water restored to the business and the family home behind the greenhouses. Wilhelm didn’t want to go on camera, but said four 30 by 100-foot greenhouses full of plants ready for spring were destroyed in the fire.

He says some plants are salvageable, but estimates damages to be around $600,000.

Wilhelm believes the heat source for the greenhouses and house malfunctioned causing the fire.

His wife called 911 to report it.

“My husband went out there. I’m so afraid. I hope they send EMTs, everything. He went out there and you know he’s got tractors and everything in there, I hope to god he’s not trying to save anything because I’ve never seen such a huge fire in my life.”

Wilhelm says the greenhouses will be open, but with a limited crop this year.