Claudia Hoerig’s murder conviction will stand, court decides

Claudia Hoerig was convicted in the 2007 shooting death of her husband Karl Hoerig inside the couple's Newton Falls home

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – An appeal for convicted killer Claudia Hoerig was denied by the 11th District Court of Appeals on Monday.

Last February, Hoerig was convicted in the 2007 shooting death of her husband Karl Hoerig inside the couple’s Newton Falls home. She fled to Brazil after the murder.

Claudia was extradited to the U.S. several years after the killing.

She was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility after 28 years are served.

At the time of her sentence, the judge said Claudia showed no remorse for her actions.

She has filed several appeals in her case.

According to Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins, the Court of Appeals found all five errors listed in the latest appeal to be without merit. The court decided that Claudia’s murder conviction will stand.