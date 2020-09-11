Classic car cruise taking place this weekend in Salem

All of the cars date back to pre-WWII

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – A classic car cruise is planned to go through Salem this weekend.

Around 10 a.m. Saturday, the cruise will start on Highland Avenue and go through town on Lincoln Avenue. It will end at the Salem Golf Club, where the cars will remain for the rest of the day.

All of the cars date back to pre-WWII.

“Probably the most significant car, from what I’ve been told, is a Rolls Royce, which, at one time, belonged to General [Bernard] Montgomery, the British commander of World War II forces,” said Rick Evans, with the Salem Golf Club.

The car cruise is expected to have around 35 to 50 cars.