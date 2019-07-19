Classes that could save your pet’s life offered in Warren

The classes will teach what to do in an emergency

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For many of us, our pets are members of the family and we would do anything to help them. That’s why a local dog daycare is offering pet CPR and first aid certification classes.

The classes are hosted by TLC Doggy Daycare. They decided to hold the classes because of the way dogs have been incorporated into the everyday lives of owners such as going on vacation, trips to the store and even a night out at a brewery.

Just as people feel it is important to learn and be certified human in CPR, the same life-saving procedures can be used for pets, too.

“Everyone loves their animals, and we get them the matching pajamas and the birthday parties and that’s all good, but if you have a dog or cat, you should know how to do this,’ said Diane Pekarek, pet emergency instructor.

Some of the things that will be taught in the class include how to handle a medical emergency such as choking, bone fractures, or if the animal eats something they are not supposed to.

The class will cover the following skills:

Safety techniques when working with sick and/or injured animals

How to perform emergency triage and assess if an animal is experiencing a life-threatening medical emergency

How to restrain and properly transport sick and/or injured animals

How to provide emergency first aid to dogs and cats en-route to veterinary care

How to take vital signs (temperature, pulse, respiration, CRT) and determine normal vs abnormal readings

Learn about the importance of the pet first aid kit and how to use the materials in it during an emergency

How to manage and provide first aid for many common medical emergencies such as severe wounds, poisoning, burns, choking and more

How to performing the most current industry-standard method of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation on dogs and cats (Participants will receive a PetCPR+ Certification valid for 2 years)

The class is meant to give owners time to get to a veterinarian not replace professional care.

“Time is of the essence. You have to know how to do some basic things that you will learn how to do in this class so you can buy your cat or dog more time to get to the vet,” Pekarek said.

After completion of the class, participants will be certified in CPR and will get a 2-year subscription to TLC’s online Animal Emergency Resource Center, and an 88-page reference guide.

The class will be held Sunday, July 21 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at TLC Doggy Daycare, 137 North St., Warren. The cost of the class is $75 for walk-ins and $69.95 for pre-registered participants. For more information, call (330)442-3484.