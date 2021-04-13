Classes canceled at Eastern Gateway as they investigate threat

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Classes were canceled Tuesday afternoon and will remain closed through Wednesday at Eastern Gateway Community College campuses in Youngstown and Steubenville.

Administrators sent out an alert saying that no staff, students or people should report to either school after 2 p.m. Tuesday until midnight. They said the cancellation was out of an abundance of caution.

President Michael Geoghegan issued the following statement: