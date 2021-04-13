Classes canceled at Eastern Gateway as they investigate threat

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Classes were canceled Tuesday afternoon and will remain closed through Wednesday at Eastern Gateway Community College campuses in Youngstown and Steubenville.
Administrators sent out an alert saying that no staff, students or people should report to either school after 2 p.m. Tuesday until midnight. They said the cancellation was out of an abundance of caution.
President Michael Geoghegan issued the following statement:
“Between 1 and 1:30 p.m. today, Eastern Gateway received a phone call that included a general threat of violent action on an Eastern Gateway campus. The college’s security team immediately engaged law enforcement in Steubenville and Youngstown, and, out of an abundance of caution, evacuated and closed all facilities associated with the college.
This is an ongoing law enforcement investigation. As a result, both campuses will remain closed tomorrow, April 14th, to give police the time and space they need to do their work and to ensure the safety of the public, and our staff, students, and faculty.
Online classes will continue as scheduled.
We will continue to provide updates until this issue is resolved. We want to thank all of the first responders who are providing their assistance to us at this time.President Michael Geoghegan, Eastern Gateway Community College