YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Those looking to go into a political career received some pointers at a class on Saturday.

The Community Mobilization Coalition held a non-partisan political training class at the New Bethel Baptist Church in Youngstown.

Those who were looking to run for various offices — whether it be on a school board, a judge, city council, or any other position — were able to learn various procedures needed for lawmaking or campaigning for office.

Pastor Kenneth Simon, chairman of the CMC, explained why the group decided to hold the seminar.

“We have a lot of gifted, talented — especially young — people who could make good public servants, and we wanted to be able to equip them with the tools that they need to be successful,” Simon said.

Several speakers were on hand for the seminar, ranging from local elected officials to those working in nonprofit organizations.