Claims being sought in Ohio Turnpike snowplow incident

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Turnpike officials are looking for drivers who may have been hurt or sustained damage to their vehicles during a snowplowing incident.

According to Executive Director Ferzan Ahmed, a snowplow threw snow and ice over a median into oncoming traffic on Jan. 24.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 18 people were hurt and so far 45 drivers have filed damage claims.

Ahmed said it was an isolated incident and involved one plow driver.

“What happened on Sunday, Jan. 23, during winter operations – when a plow truck operator hurled snow and ice over the median divider wall onto oncoming traffic – was an isolated incident involving a single snowplow operator. It is not representative of our employees or our operations,” Ahmed said.

Anyone involved in this incident who has not filed a report yet is encouraged to contact the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Claims can be filed online.

Affected drivers with questions can call the Ohio Turnpike Customer Service Center at 440-971-2222.