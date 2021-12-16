Civil Air Patrol cadet program searching for recruits

(WKBN) — The Civil Air Patrol is the United States Air Force Auxiliary which includes the Cadet Program, Emergency Services, and Aerospace Education. They are in need of recruits.

People can join as young as 12 through the age of 18. Senior memberships are open to adults age 18 and older, who are U.S. citizens and have no criminal record.

CAP is non-profit organization dedicated to saving lives.

“It’s taught me basic responsibility, how to lead people, it’s taught me respect, integrity and it’s just great overall,” said Cadet Chief Master Sgt. Jacob Kolar.

They meet once a week for two hours on Monday night. Anyone who wants to join can visit the Air Force’s website.