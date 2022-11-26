YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown CityScape held its second annual Winter Greenery Sale — and all the funds are going towards revitalizing the city.

It was at Briel’s Greenhouse on South Belle Vista Avenue – the last standing greenhouse in Youngstown. It’s owned and operated by Youngstown Cityscape.

Fresh wreaths wrapped in ribbons, holiday garland and wonderfully-smelling pines were for sale.

“We’ve helped put hundreds of thousands of dollars into beautifying Wick Park and right now, we are working on the exterior of the pavilion and beautifying the gardens there,” said CityScape associate director Rochelle Landy.

The organization has been working to enhance the community for 25 years.

“Twenty-five years ago, if you remember what our downtown looked like, it was not a place you wanted to be but now it’s beautiful,” Landy said.

CityScape is responsible for landscaping and maintaining the downtown area.

“We’re really into pollinators this year so we are really making sure we are pushing plants that are helping the environment and helping the bees and helping everything to grow,” Land ysaid.

CityScape is helping plan the downtown Christmas parade Dec. 2. They expect to see over 10,000 people attend.

“Taking pride in place is very important and that’s what Youngstown CityScape is all about,” Landy said.

If you missed this greenery sale — there’s another Dec. 3.