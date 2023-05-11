YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown CityScape has received a grant of $187,500 for the development of a Community Gardening Resource Center, as well as renovations of a demonstration kitchen and a meeting space. All of which will be housed at Youngstown CityScape.

The grant comes from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), a federal-state partnership.

Over the upcoming 18 months, work will begin on the project. The project has seen support through the City of Youngstown’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) program.

“We are very excited about all the possibilities this funding opens up at the greenhouse and the terrific resources this multi-faceted project will bring to our city,” noted CityScape Executive Director Sharon Letson. “CityScape at Briel’s is an ideal satellite site for individual, neighborhood, and community gardeners from across the city. With the upgrades provided through this grant, we will be able to provide improved levels of technical assistance, materials, and build bridges to increase community outreach to support all these groups.”

The project hopes to create a community space, offering opportunities for retail businesses as well as serving as an educational center for the community, offering classes and programs for healthy eating.

These classes at the facility will be available to community gardening groups from every city ward. The programs ensure they are focused on driving greater economic stability in nearby low-wealth communities.

“On so many levels our Community Gardening Resource Center will go a long way to solve many of CityScape’s logistical challenges, providing neighborhood meeting space, offering the greenhouse for planting and classes, with nearby available parking, and a location that is accessible by public transportation or car,” remarked Letson.

Cityscape is a local non-profit organization based in Youngstown. For more information, you can visit them here.