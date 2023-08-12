FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) — Before the storms hit the area on Saturday, residents in Farrell got to enjoy a celebration to help with a city project.

The third annual Farrell Festival took place on historic Idaho Street. The festival spans five blocks between Hamilton and Darr avenues, and features live music, food, art vendors and a special raffle.

Proceeds from the event went toward the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s “Idaho Project” — a $2.25 million grant which required a 30% match from the city, or roughly $700,000 — which will replace century-old bricks on the road.

“We want investors and people who are interested in building our community, hopefully to bring businesses here. We have plenty of land. This used to be our downtown, and there was a lot of businesses, so we want to bring that back,” said Mayor Kimberly Doss.

The Farrell Festival also coincides with a weekend where several Farrell Area High School classes are holding reunions.

T.J. Renninger contributed to this report.