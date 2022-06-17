HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Hubbard is warning residents about a utility scam that’s going around.

Someone is calling utility customers using a 330 area code and Hubbard number offering a $50 rebate or discount on utilities.

Police say the caller asks the person to press “1” to activate the offer.

Authorities in Hubbard say this is a scam and that the city does not have any rebates or reductions in utility rates and will never call customers for this purpose.

They are advising everyone to end the call and never give out credit card or banking information to these types of callers.

When the city posted the warning on its Facebook page, a commenter said they had so many of these types of calls at all hours of the night that they had to change their phone number.