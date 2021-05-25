City to review ‘special event’ permits following shootings

Police say the bar where the shootings happened was being rented for a special event

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two days after it happened, Youngstown police detectives now believe they have an overall idea of what occurred early Sunday morning outside the Torch Club on Salt Springs Road.

One thing police have determined is only two people were killed. They’re now confirming Charles Boerio, who was initially thought to have been caught up in the gunfire and crashed down the street, was never shot and is now being called the victim of a violent car accident. In the meantime, detectives are still going through surveillance videos and talking with witnesses.

“We are at the process now of after we get some basic statements from the individuals that were at the scene, we want to verify their accounts,” said Capt. Rod Foley.

As police continue piecing everything together from the shooting, other departments in and outside City Hall are now taking a serious look at places like the Torch Club and the events they hold.

Authorities believe the bar had been rented for a party, and about 200 people were drinking both in and outside the building.

“I think maybe we need to review our special events permits and see if maybe we need some legislation, locally, to incorporate these kinds of events,” said Youngstown City Law Director Jeff Limbian.

Inspectors with code enforcement and the fire department will be checking for violations.

“We need to sort of analyze this from every aspect,” Limbian said.

Police are also concerned about the proliferation of guns they’ve come across in recent months, with even security guards being armed.

“Everybody’s flush with firearms at this point. We’re trying to understand what that’s from,” Foley said.

For now, no one’s been charged in the shootings.