SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The city of Sharon may be taking more drastic measures to stop accidents at a known dangerous intersection.

The corner of East Connelly Boulevard and Spencer Avenue has had over a dozen accidents that caused injuries or fatalities.

City manager Bob Fiscus said there have been two accidents at the intersection in the last few days. This sparked more changes to be discussed.

Fiscus said he is in the middle of talks with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) looking at traffic studies. Those studies are pointing to shutting the road down completely.

Fiscus is meeting with PennDOT on Thursday to discuss temporarily closing the intersection until they come up with a more permanent solution.

The city has done a lot to help make the intersection safer. This includes fixing the traffic light timing and adding signs.

Fiscus said it’s only as of the last handful of years that there have been major issues.

He asks for the city’s patience as they continue to find the best and safest solution.

There will be a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the city building to further discuss the ongoing problem.