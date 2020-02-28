City revitalization group honors those who help serve its mission at annual gala

This year, Youngstown CityScape honored one of its board members and Home Savings Bank

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown CityScape held its 11th annual Sweet Grassroots Gala at Stambaugh Auditorium Thursday night.

CityScape has been revitalizing downtown Youngstown for over 20 years.

Since 2010, CityScape has been awarding groups or individuals who have made significant commitments to their mission.

This year, they honored Home Savings Bank and CityScape board member Gary Small.

CityScape Executive Director Sharon Letson said she is very thankful for their efforts.

“This is an opportunity for us to be able to thank our partners for helping us with the work CityScape does,” she said.

The proceeds from this event will benefit CityScape programs, projects and upcoming events.