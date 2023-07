YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A dilapidated home on Youngstown’s West Side is drawing complaints from neighbors and attention from city code enforcement officers.

The property sits near the corner of Broadview and Waverly avenues.

Trash and debris can be seen piled up around the outside of the house as well as a house trailer nearby.

The city’s code enforcement superintendent said his staff has been trying to work with the owner for some time but plans to take more action later this month.