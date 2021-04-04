City officials unite, giving Campbell church a space for Easter following fire damages

Campbell city officials came together to help the congregation

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Many churches around the Valley struggled to hold their Easter services Sunday. For one church in Campbell, the city came together to give them a space.

Members of Jehovah’s House of Prayer enjoyed a typical Resurrection Sunday service. The service and Sunday school were held in Roosevelt Park’s community center.

“It’s being able to have a place to come to and bring our membership together and others that would like to come in and being able to represent Christ,” said Maurice Tucker, pastor of the church.

After a fire two weeks ago severely damaged the congregation’s church, they’re still able to celebrate the Easter holiday.

“We haven’t skipped a beat as far as services. If we weren’t here, we’d be at another district church having services, but it’s just good to keep things going,” said Truman Greene Sr., a trustee.

“We are appreciative to them for allowing us to come here to have our service today,” said Tucker.

The congregation is planning to re-build in the future.

In the meantime, members say staying together is most important.

“We’re not really concerned about the church. It’s a building, and you know, we don’t like to see that happen. It was defeating in a sense, but you’ve got to keep going,” Greene said.

After this weekend, the congregation is holding services at Old Landmark Church on Youngstown’s south side. They will start at 11:30 a.m. on Sundays.