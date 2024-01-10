HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN)- Earlier this week, WKBN told you that the final anchor store at the Shenango Valley Mall, JC Penney, is closing its doors in a few months.

City officials say it’s not all bad news though.

They say it means the city can move forward with its 2030 Comprehensive Plan, which focuses heavily on economic redevelopment. The goal is to create a walkable town center.

Former State Representative and now the city’s Director of Business and Community Development Mark Longietti says the owners of the property hope to begin work soon after JCPenney closes.

He talked to First News about the next steps.

“You’ll see demolition activity at the site. We have some state grants that will help redevelop the site and really kind of fulfill that town center vision. So this year, I think 2024 will be the year that we’ve all been waiting for,” Longetti said.

Longietti said the city is working with the remaining businesses to find new locations within the city. We did reach out to JCPenney’s corporate office to see if there are plans to find a new location nearby but have yet to hear back.

The store will close in early May.