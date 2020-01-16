City officials release more details on investigation into Canfield Police employees

The investigation centered on a report of an "inappropriate personal relationship" between a superior and subordinate

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The City of Canfield has released more information on its investigation involving employees of the Canfield Police Department after a public records request made by WYTV.

The investigation centered on a report of an “inappropriate personal relationship” between a superior and subordinate. The relationship was described as phone calls and text messages exchanged between the two from August 2019 to January 2020.

The employees were not named by city officials but they were questioned by City Law Director Mark Fortunato and City Manager Wade Calhoun.

According to city officials, an internal investigation found the relationship did not violate any sexual harassment laws or city policy. A report on the internal investigation states the relationship did not become physical nor were any gifts or favors exchanged.

In addition, the two were communicating on their personal phones, not city equipment.

According to the report, the city manager was notified of the relationship by the parties involved on January 3. A week later, the spouse of the subordinate employee filed a formal complaint.

The employees involved were placed on paid leave during the investigation, which was completed Wednesday.

The employees agreed to stop the personal conversations in order to continue their job duties.