YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Housing officials Wednesday morning have “red tagged” dozens of cars at an East Side auto dealership.

A spokesman for the city said the owners of Six Brothers Auto on Oak Street have 10 days to move the cars.

If the cars are not moved within 10 days, the city will impound them.

The spokesman said the business has been using a lot at Oak and Fruit streets to park the cars, but the lot is zoned residential, so it is not allowed to be used as a parking lot.

Additionally, the business will park cars on Oak Street, which leak oil on Fruit Street and also block traffic, the spokesperson said.

The spokesman said the city has tried to resolve the issue four times within the last year, but nothing has been accomplished.

An employee at the lot said no one in management was available to comment.